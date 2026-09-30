Free Community Meal
Free Community Meal
Join us on the first and third Wednesday of every month. We’ll start with a free Meet Your Neighbor event at 4:30 PM and then share a free Community Meal together at 5 PM hosted by us. These are simple, joyful times to get to know one another, grow in fellowship, learn about Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center, and remember that we don’t walk alone. Snacks will be provided at Meet Your Neighbor, and all are welcome. We also have Celebrate Recovery every Wednesday at 6:30 PM.
Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
(603) 875-6161
Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
5 Broadway BlvdAlton Bay, New Hampshire 03810
603-875-6161
marketing@altonbay.org