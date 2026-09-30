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Free Community Meal

Free Community Meal

Join us on the first and third Wednesday of every month. We’ll start with a free Meet Your Neighbor event at 4:30 PM and then share a free Community Meal together at 5 PM hosted by us. These are simple, joyful times to get to know one another, grow in fellowship, learn about Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center, and remember that we don’t walk alone. Snacks will be provided at Meet Your Neighbor, and all are welcome. We also have Celebrate Recovery every Wednesday at 6:30 PM.

Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
(603) 875-6161
https://www.altonbay.org/
Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center
5 Broadway Blvd
Alton Bay, New Hampshire 03810
603-875-6161
marketing@altonbay.org
https://www.altonbay.org/

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