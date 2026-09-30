Join us on the first and third Wednesday of every month. We’ll start with a free Meet Your Neighbor event at 4:30 PM and then share a free Community Meal together at 5 PM hosted by us. These are simple, joyful times to get to know one another, grow in fellowship, learn about Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center, and remember that we don’t walk alone. Snacks will be provided at Meet Your Neighbor, and all are welcome. We also have Celebrate Recovery every Wednesday at 6:30 PM.