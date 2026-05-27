© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Freddy and the Freeloaders with 603 Line Dance

Freddy and the Freeloaders with 603 Line Dance

Join us for a high-energy live concert with Freddy and the Freeloaders and 603 Line Dance bringing the best country swing, two-step, and line dance favorites to keep the dance floor moving all night long. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just looking for a great night out, grab your boots, bring your friends, and dance the night away!

Doors open at 7:30 pm
Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 7:30 - Sat, 27 Jun 2026 11:00

Venue details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Category: Community | Dances and Socials

Price:
General Admission: USD 20.00

Rockingham Ballroom
$15.00-$20.00
07:30 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

rockingham ballroom
6034488000
ward.james.p@gmail.com
Rockingham Ballroom
22 Ash Swamp Road
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
6036737683
alsaloky@aol.com
www.rockinballroom.club

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.