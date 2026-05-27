Freddy and the Freeloaders with 603 Line Dance

Join us for a high-energy live concert with Freddy and the Freeloaders and 603 Line Dance bringing the best country swing, two-step, and line dance favorites to keep the dance floor moving all night long. Whether you're a seasoned dancer or just looking for a great night out, grab your boots, bring your friends, and dance the night away!

Doors open at 7:30 pm

Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show

The Rockingham Ballroom is a fun, social atmosphere with music volume that is conversational. You can bring your beverage of choice (BYOB) and we provide a healthy light menu to snack on, for purchase. Seltzers, sodas, and mixers also available. (No "bar" tab.) We have both cafe and lounge seating, and a game room.

Looking for a venue for your next event? The Rockingham Ballroom is available for Private Parties, Events, Classes, and Weddings. Our event center is 8,500 sq. feet. The 4000 square foot floating wood floor is the only such dance floor in New England. Located in Newmarket, NH and only 15 minutes from Portsmouth, Exeter, or Durham.

For more information on booking events the ballroom, please email info@rockinballroom.club

Date and Time: On Sat, 27 Jun 2026 7:30 - Sat, 27 Jun 2026 11:00

Venue details: Rockingham Ballroom, 22 Ash Swamp Road, Newmarket, New Hampshire, 03857, United States

Category: Community | Dances and Socials

Price:

General Admission: USD 20.00