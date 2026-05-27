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Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks in his memorable role as a man with a low IQ who has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events—in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him. PG-13.

The Park Theatre
$9-10
06:30 PM - 08:50 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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