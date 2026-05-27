Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Tom Hanks in his memorable role as a man with a low IQ who has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events—in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him. PG-13.
The Park Theatre
$9-10
06:30 PM - 08:50 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
The Park Theatre
19 Main StreetJaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org