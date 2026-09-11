Forest Friends | Nature-Based Developmental Play Group

Forest Friends is a small, nature-based developmental play group for children ages 4–7, led by pediatric occupational therapist Gayle Vardakis of Empowering Roots Occupational Therapy. With just 2–6 children per group, children have space to play, explore, connect with peers, and build skills in a supportive outdoor environment. Sessions include a short circle time, story, and song followed by child-led outdoor play that may include building, movement, imaginative play, exploring, and group adventures. Through play, children have opportunities to build confidence, social skills, emotional and sensory regulation, flexibility, problem-solving, and fine and gross motor skills — while having lots of fun in nature. Groups are intentionally kept small and space is limited. HSA/FSA funds may be used depending on your plan. Empowering Roots is an approved provider of the NH Education Freedom Account.

Not sure if Forest Friends is a good fit? Free parent consultations are available to meet Gayle, ask questions, and learn more.