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Fine Art and Fine Coffee

Fine Art and Fine Coffee

Frostwood Gallery & The Coffee Factory in Derry have joined forces to provide you with a unique experience of art and coffee in one location. The Coffee Factory may have special, limited-edition coffee drinks just for this event!

We'll have TWO artist talks with Anne-Marie Delaunay-Danizio and Betsy Holmes---two incredibly talented artists. Their works will be on display and for sale at multiple price points, including tiny art.

Come out to support your local art and coffee communities. We look forward to seeing you there!

The Coffee Factory
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Frostwood Gallery
info@frostwoodgallery.com
http://www.frostwoodgallery.com

Artist Group Info

dianatmoorephd@gmail.com
The Coffee Factory
55 Crystal Avenue
Derry, New Hampshire 03038
https://www.thecoffeefactoryderry.com/

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