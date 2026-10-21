Fine Art and Fine Coffee

Frostwood Gallery & The Coffee Factory in Derry have joined forces to provide you with a unique experience of art and coffee in one location. The Coffee Factory may have special, limited-edition coffee drinks just for this event!

We'll have TWO artist talks with Anne-Marie Delaunay-Danizio and Betsy Holmes---two incredibly talented artists. Their works will be on display and for sale at multiple price points, including tiny art.

Come out to support your local art and coffee communities. We look forward to seeing you there!