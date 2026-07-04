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"Fill A Truck Pet Food & Supply Drive" & Allen Wayside Furniture & Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS) Community Pantry

"Fill A Truck Pet Food & Supply Drive" & Allen Wayside Furniture & Lakes Region Humane Society (LRHS) Community Pantry

On Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Allen Wayside Furniture in Wolfeboro will be hosting a "Fill A Truck Pet Food & Supply Drive" benefiting the Lakes Region Humane Society Community Pantry. Our goal is to collect pet food, supplies, bedding, toys, cleaning products, and other essential items that will directly support pets and families throughout our community.

For a detailed list of needed items visit:
https://lrhs.net/lrhs-wish-list/
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/26IRKHPC23ELM
https://www.chewy.com/g/lakes-region-humane-society_b71916893

Ronnie Shumate (Volunteer, Pantry and Off-Site Events Coordinator) and volunteers from the LRHS will be present throughout the event with an information table where visitors can learn about our organization, animals currently available for adoption, volunteer opportunities, and the services we provide to support pets and pet owners throughout our community. We will be happy to answer questions and share information about our mission and programs.

Allen Wayside Furniture
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Lakes Region Humane Society
603-539-1077
info@lrhs.net
https://lrhs.net

Artist Group Info

Ronnie Shumate
ronnievolunteerprogramLRHS@gmail.com
https://lrhs.net/volunteer/
Allen Wayside Furniture
636 Center Street
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
603-515-2601
ronnievolunteerprogramLRHS@gmail.com
http://allenwaysidenh.com/

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