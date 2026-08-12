Faux Stain Glass – Resin
Faux Stain Glass – Resin
Join us for our Faux Stained Glass Workshop. This fun and exclusive workshop teaches you the beauty of creating your very own faux stained glass piece using wood and resin art.
The Canvas Roadshow/ Hammer & Stain is the perfect place to escape and create! Join our public DIY Workshops were we will guide you through a step by step process of transforming unfinished projects into personalized artistic creations.
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
Varies
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026
The Canvas Roadshow / Hammer & Stain New Hampshire
25 South River RoadBedford, New Hampshire 03110
info@thecanvasroadshow.com