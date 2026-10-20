Family Day: Gingerbread House Workshop

Do you want to make a gingerbread house and not have to deal with the messy clean-up afterwards? Come and make a gingerbread house with us, here at the Historical Society! We’ll be running two gingerbread workshops on November 14th, at 11am and 1pm. Bring your own baked gingerbread pieces or register for a gingerbread house kit, and we’ll provide all the royal icing and candy your heart could desire! At the end of the workshop, you can take your gingerbread house home as a lovely holiday decoration, or leave it with us and enter it into the 36th Annual Gingerbread House Exhibition and Contest!

Multiple people are welcome to work on a kit together - please just make sure to let us know how many people in total will be coming with your group, so we have enough seating.

We look forward to making some holiday magic with you!

$10 - Member - Bringing my own kit

$15 - Non-Member - Bringing my own kit

$25 - Member - w/ Gingerbread House kit

$30 - Non-Member - w/ Gingerbread House kit