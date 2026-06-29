Fairy and Hobbit House Festival at Bedrock Gardens

Step into a world of wonder at Bedrock Gardens’ 10th Annual Fairy and Hobbit House Festival, July 17–19, 2026!

Bring your friends and family to the enchanted woodlands of Bedrock Gardens for the 10th Fairy and Hobbit House Festival, a magical summer adventure celebrating creativity, imagination, nature, and play. This beloved annual event transforms the gardens into a whimsical realm filled with fairy houses, hobbit homes, woodland creatures, and mystical surprises around every corner.

Guests of all ages are invited to explore the trails and discover dozens of imaginative fairy and hobbit house creations crafted by local artists, families, and community groups. Cast your vote for your favorite entry in the Designer Fairy and Hobbit House Contest, then unleash your own creativity by building a miniature fairy or hobbit house.

Festival activities include face painting, flower crown making, magical crafts, games, and other enchanting experiences inspired by folklore and the natural world. Whether you're a fairy queen, woodland elf, wandering wizard, or curious hobbit, costumes are strongly encouraged and add to the fun of this immersive outdoor event.

The Fairy and Hobbit House Festival is one of the garden's most anticipated family events and serves as an important fundraiser supporting the garden's educational programs, public events, and stewardship efforts.

Advanced registration is highly recommended. Tickets for this event are sold by the carload and time slot. Register now to get your preferred date and time. Bring the whole family – as many as can fit into your vehicle – all for one ticket fee!

Enter the Designer Fairy & Hobbit House Contest

Artists, families, scout troops, classrooms, businesses, and creative individuals are invited to enter the Designer Fairy and Hobbit House Contest. Create a whimsical miniature dwelling inspired by fairies, hobbits, woodland creatures, folklore, or the natural world and have your creation displayed throughout the festival for thousands of visitors to enjoy.

Festival attendees will vote for their favorite entries, with awards presented in multiple categories. Contest guidelines, entry deadlines, and registration information can be found at https://www.bedrockgardens.org/fairy-and-hobbit-house-festival.html

About Bedrock Gardens

Bedrock Gardens is a dynamic, 30 + acre public garden and cultural center that integrates unusual botanical specimens and unique sculpture into an inspiring landscape journey. Weekly events and educational programming for adults and children celebrate gardening, nature, art, craft and wellness, while building a strong sense of community. Described by the Boston Globe as "one of the most beautiful and intriguing landscapes in New Hampshire,"

Bedrock Gardens, located at 19 High Street, Lee NH, is an easy and scenic drive—about an hour from Boston and Portland, 45 minutes from Manchester, and 30 minutes from Concord—making it an ideal day trip destination. We offer free parking and accessible facilities.