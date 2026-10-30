Free to attend for students and professionals considering graduate school! Join the Exploring Grad School Virtual Fair on Wednesday, February 3, 2027, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with admissions representatives from graduate schools worldwide, compare programs across many fields, and get your application and funding questions answered. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/Feb27-exploregrad?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=exploring-grad-school-virtual-fair-2027-02-03