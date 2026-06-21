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Evenings on Elm Presents: Dwayne Haggins

Evenings on Elm Presents: Dwayne Haggins

The evening will begin with an open house at the Freedom Gallery from 5:00 PM until the 6:30 PM performance next door at the church. Concessions provided by the Eaton Village Store at intermission. At around 8:00 PM, you can stroll across the street to the Freedom Village Store for refreshments and a meet-and-greet with the performers.

Dwayne Haggins has been described as “the love child of Hank Williams and Otis Redding.” “The John Legend of rockabilly.” And even, “the ‘what-took-you-so-long?’ fusion of Elvis Presley and Marvin Gaye.” At every performance, whether in a venerable metropolitan concert hall or a grimy dive in an anonymous strip mall, Dwayne Haggins is always at work. Adding new subtleties to an obvious melody line. Reinterpreting a time-worn lyrical cliché to imbue it anew with genuine feeling. Unleashing a gentle cascade of vocal acrobatics when least expected (and hence most effective) — never for show alone, but always to express a likewise unanticipated nuance of feeling: a whisper of love, a curse of anger, a groan of pain, a whoop of joy that feels, paradoxically, both surprising and inevitable at the same moment.

This event is made possible through our partnership with the NH Music Collective.

Evenings on Elm events feature and benefit the Freedom Food Pantry, Freedom Library, Volunteer Fire Department and Freedom School PTO.

Join us for a series of magical evenings filled with live performances from renowned artists, set against the charming backdrop of Freedom, New Hampshire.

Evenings on Elm
$30 - $108
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

First Christian Church of Freedom
603-539-6484
fccf1858@gmail.com
https://firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org/

Artist Group Info

Dwayne Haggins
https://dwaynehaggins.com/
Evenings on Elm
12 Elm Street
Freedom, New Hampshire 03836
603-539-6484
fccf1858@gmail.com
https://firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org/evenings-on-elm/

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