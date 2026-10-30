Free to attend for engineering and science students, recent grads and professionals! Join the Engineering and Science Virtual Fair on Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers and graduate programs in engineering, the physical and life sciences, and related fields, explore jobs, internships and degree options, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/engineeringscience-Dec26?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=engineering-and-science-virtual-fair-2026-12-03