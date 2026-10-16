Free to attend for students and professionals in engineering and science! On Thursday, December 3, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Eastern Time, connect with employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/engineeringscience-Dec26?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=engineering-and-science-virtual-fair-2026-12-03