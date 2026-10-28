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Electronics Recycling Event

Electronics Recycling Event

Bring your recyclable electronics, Examples: Computer towers, DVD Players, VCR, small printers, stereos, radios, alarm clocks and other small electronics; as well as small household appliances, vacuum cleaners; toaster ovens , Flat Screen computer monitors, air conditioners, TV's up to 26" and 35" , exercise equipment and much more for small fee ranging from $5 to $40. each
Also accept (cash donations appreciated) your no-longer-in-use cell phones, tablets, video games, wires and accessories, chargers, cables etc.
Cash preferred, checks accepted over $30.00;
Questions: greendayrecyclingma@gmail.com or go to website: greendayrecycling.net

Electronics Recycling Event Fund Raiser for First Baptist Church Plaistow NH
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

First Baptist Church Plaistow NH
Communications@fbcplaistow.org
https://fbcplaistow.org
Electronics Recycling Event Fund Raiser for First Baptist Church Plaistow NH
122 Main Street
Plaistow , New Hampshire 03865
communications@fbcplaistow.org
https://fbcplaistow.org

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