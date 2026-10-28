Electronics Recycling Event

Bring your recyclable electronics, Examples: Computer towers, DVD Players, VCR, small printers, stereos, radios, alarm clocks and other small electronics; as well as small household appliances, vacuum cleaners; toaster ovens , Flat Screen computer monitors, air conditioners, TV's up to 26" and 35" , exercise equipment and much more for small fee ranging from $5 to $40. each

Also accept (cash donations appreciated) your no-longer-in-use cell phones, tablets, video games, wires and accessories, chargers, cables etc.

Cash preferred, checks accepted over $30.00;

Questions: greendayrecyclingma@gmail.com or go to website: greendayrecycling.net