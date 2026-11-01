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Electric Earth Concerts presents the Borromeo Quartet

Electric Earth Concerts presents the Borromeo Quartet

Electric Earth Concerts proudly presents the critically acclaimed Borromeo Quartet on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7PM at the First Church in Jaffrey, NH. Each performance of the award-winning string quartet strengthens its reputation as one of the most important ensembles of our time. Admired and sought after for both its fresh interpretations of the classical music canon and its championing of works by 20th and 21st century composers, the ensemble has been hailed for its “edge-of-the- seat performances,” by the Boston Globe, which called it “simply the best.”
This magnificent all-Beethoven program will include his String Quartet No. 7 in F Major, Op. 59, No. 1, “Razumovsky”, and String Quartet No. 14 in C-sharp minor, Op. 131.
General admission is $30, payable online (www.electricearthconcerts.org), or via cash or check at the door. Note: In our effort to bring music to young audiences, this season EEC will admit kids and their parents to our concerts FREE of charge. For more information, contact joan.electricearth@gmail.com or call 603.499.6216.

First Church in Jaffrey
General admission: $30. Students may attend for free.
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Electric Earth Concerts
(603) 499-6216
joan.electricearth@gmail.com
http://electricearthconcerts.org
First Church in Jaffrey
14 Laban Ainsworth Way
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6034996216
joan.electricearth@gmail.com
http://electricearthconcerts.org

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