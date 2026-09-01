Dueling Pianos LIVE!
Dueling Pianos LIVE!
Join us at our Season's Showroom for an exciting night of dueling pianos, where two talented performers take requests and turn your favorite songs into a high energy, interactive show. Sing along, laugh, and enjoy the lively atmosphere as the crowd becomes part of the performance.
Bring your friends and your requests for a fun, unforgettable night of live music and entertainment.
November 13th in Seasons Showroom. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Show starts at 7:30 PM.
The Brook
$35.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169