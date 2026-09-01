© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2026 State Primary Results

Dueling Pianos LIVE!

Dueling Pianos LIVE!

Join us at our Season's Showroom for an exciting night of dueling pianos, where two talented performers take requests and turn your favorite songs into a high energy, interactive show. Sing along, laugh, and enjoy the lively atmosphere as the crowd becomes part of the performance.

Bring your friends and your requests for a fun, unforgettable night of live music and entertainment.

November 13th in Seasons Showroom. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Show starts at 7:30 PM.

The Brook
$35.00
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brook
603-474-3065
Marketing@EurekaNH.com
The Brook
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874
603-778-8169
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.