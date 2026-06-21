Double Feature: Summer of 85 & The Stranger

4:30pm – Doors, look for a table from North Country Pride! | 5pm – Screening of Summer of 85 | After the Summer of 85, stick around for a community conversation before The Stranger at 7:30pm!

When Alexis (Félix Lefebvre) capsizes off the coast of Normandy, David (Benjamin Voisin) comes to the rescue and soon opens the younger boy’s eyes to a new horizon of friendship, art, and sexual bliss. Their seaside summer fling lasts just six weeks, but casts a shadow over a lifetime in François Ozon’s sexy, nostalgic reverie of first love and its consequences.

Buy a ticket to both movies using our package deal and receive a token for a free small popcorn on arrival to the theatre.

Coming for both movies? Order from a select Cold Mountain Cafe menu – to be delivered to the theatre between film screenings!