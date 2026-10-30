Free to attend for students, recent grads and experienced job seekers of all backgrounds! Join the Diversity and Inclusion Virtual Career Fair on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Chat live with employers committed to building diverse, inclusive teams, explore open jobs and internships, and share your resume. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/diversity-dec26?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=diversity-and-inclusion-virtual-career-fair-2026-12-01