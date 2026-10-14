Discovering New England Stone Walls with Kevin Gardner
Discovering New England Stone Walls with Kevin Gardner
Come learn how and why New England came to acquire its thousands of miles of stone walls & the ways in which they were built.
There will be a Q&A period, during which listeners are encouraged to bring up specific problems or projects on their own properties.
Pillsbury Memorial Hall
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Sutton Free Library
603-927-4927
suttonlibrarian@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
suttonfreelibrarydirector@gmail.com
Pillsbury Memorial Hall
93 Main StreetSutton Mills, New Hampshire 03221
603-927-4927
suttonlibrarian@gmail.com