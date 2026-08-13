Discover the Art of Spinning & Weaving Step Back in Time at the Historic Stone House Tavern Museum

Event Overview

Experience the fascinating evolution of 19th-century craft, from sheep to spinning wheel to loom. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to connect with local heritage, observe timeless artisanal techniques, and explore our museum's antique textile displays.

Demonstration Highlights

Loom Weaving Demonstrations: Local resident Leslie Frank brings the ancient craft of loom weaving to life. Watch colorful threads transform into woven fabric and learn about historical patterns.

Wool Spinning Demonstration: Observe the traditional process of carding raw fleece and spinning yarn as local resident Marie Elena Potter teaches historic spinning techniques, including the famous 19th-century accelerator wheel heads produced in Chesterfield.

Hands-On Opportunities: Perfect for all ages! Gain hands-on insight into fiber arts and try your hand at weaving.

Antique Fabric & Costume Exhibit: Tour the upper floors of the museum to view rare mid-1800s to 1930s garments, handcrafted local quilts, and historical fashion items.

