Free to attend for anyone who wants to start or advance a career in nursing! Join the Discover Nursing School Virtual Fair, sponsored by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM ET. Chat live with nursing school representatives, learn about BSN, accelerated, master's and doctoral programs, and get your admissions questions answered. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/AACN?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=discover-nursing-school-virtual-fair-2026-11-05