Free to attend for current and prospective nursing students! On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Eastern Time, meet admissions representatives from nursing programs across the country. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/AACN?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=discover-nursing-school-virtual-fair-2026-11-05