Discover Nursing School Virtual Fair
Discover Nursing School Virtual Fair
Free to attend for current and prospective nursing students! On Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM Eastern Time, meet admissions representatives from nursing programs across the country. It all happens online, with no travel needed.
This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/AACN?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=discover-nursing-school-virtual-fair-2026-11-05
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CareerEco
events@careereco.com