Disability Pride Parade and Festival
Disability Pride Parade and Festival
ABLE NH is hosting the 2026 Disability Pride Parade and Festival!
Where: New Hampshire State House in Concord
When: Saturday, July 18th
Festival from 10 AM - 1 PM
Parade at 11 AM
Why: Inclusion — Everyone. Everywhere. Everyday.
Learn more at https://ablenh.org/
New Hampshire State House
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire (ABLE NH)
info@ablenh.org
New Hampshire State House
107 N Main StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301