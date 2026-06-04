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Disability Pride Parade and Festival

Disability Pride Parade and Festival

ABLE NH is hosting the 2026 Disability Pride Parade and Festival!

Where: New Hampshire State House in Concord

When: Saturday, July 18th
Festival from 10 AM - 1 PM
Parade at 11 AM

Why: Inclusion — Everyone. Everywhere. Everyday.

Learn more at https://ablenh.org/

New Hampshire State House
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Advocates Building Lasting Equality in New Hampshire (ABLE NH)
info@ablenh.org
www.ablenh.org
New Hampshire State House
107 N Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301

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