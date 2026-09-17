Digitizing Your Artwork

Learn how to turn your physical artwork into high-quality digital files that you can use for portfolios, websites, social media, printing, reproduction, archiving, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring one or more pieces of their own artwork, in any size or medium. Artwork may be 2D or 3D, including drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media, sculpture, and other creative work. Participants will also leave with a practical understanding of how to approach additional pieces on their own. The workshop will provide access to: a professional photo scanner, DSLR/mirrorless camera equipment and photography lighting. Participants should bring: at least one piece of artwork to digitize, a smartphone with a functioning camera, a thumbdrive /external memory stick and any necessary artwork supports or stands for 3D pieces.