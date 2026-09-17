© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

Digitizing Your Artwork

Digitizing Your Artwork

Learn how to turn your physical artwork into high-quality digital files that you can use for portfolios, websites, social media, printing, reproduction, archiving, and more. Participants are encouraged to bring one or more pieces of their own artwork, in any size or medium. Artwork may be 2D or 3D, including drawings, paintings, prints, mixed media, sculpture, and other creative work. Participants will also leave with a practical understanding of how to approach additional pieces on their own. The workshop will provide access to: a professional photo scanner, DSLR/mirrorless camera equipment and photography lighting. Participants should bring: at least one piece of artwork to digitize, a smartphone with a functioning camera, a thumbdrive /external memory stick and any necessary artwork supports or stands for 3D pieces.

The Aplomb Project
$0-$35
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aplomb Project
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
The Aplomb Project
The Aplomb Project
262 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
6032083300
danielle@theaplombproject.org
https://theaplombproject.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.