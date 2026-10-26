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Derry NH Estate Treasures Online Auction

Derry NH Estate Treasures Online Auction

Explore 219 lots from a Derry estate featuring furniture, Asian-inspired décor, art, glassware, lighting, collectibles and home accents. Online bidding begins closing Wednesday, November 4 at 8:00 PM Eastern, with lots closing 30 seconds apart. Local pickup is Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Derry. No shipping is available, and the exact pickup address is provided only to winning bidders. Browse the catalog and bid through ESBJ Auctions.

Online at ESBJ Auctions
Free registration; purchases vary by winning bid
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Estate Sales by Jesod LLC / ESBJ Auctions
https://auctions.estatesalesbyjesod.com/
Online at ESBJ Auctions
https://auctions.estatesalesbyjesod.com/Event/Details/860737/Derry-NH-Estate-Treasures-Fine-Furnishings-Asian-D%C3%A9cor-Art-Collectibles

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