Derry NH Estate Treasures Online Auction

Explore 219 lots from a Derry estate featuring furniture, Asian-inspired décor, art, glassware, lighting, collectibles and home accents. Online bidding begins closing Wednesday, November 4 at 8:00 PM Eastern, with lots closing 30 seconds apart. Local pickup is Saturday, November 7 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Derry. No shipping is available, and the exact pickup address is provided only to winning bidders. Browse the catalog and bid through ESBJ Auctions.