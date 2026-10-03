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Danse Macabre: A Goth Night

Danse Macabre: A Goth Night

Break out the black eyeliner, lace, leather, velvet, fishnets, funeral finery, and whatever else has been lurking in the darkest corner of your closet. Step out of the shadows and onto the dance floor for a darkly decadent night of music, dancing, and Halloween spirit at the historic Rockingham Ballroom, all in support of the Portsmouth Halloween Parade.

Dress in your pale and tragic best, whether your style runs Victorian vampire, romantic goth, punk, industrial, witchy, undead, or simply head-to-toe black. DJ Vers Queen takes over the Ballroom for the night, spinning a deliciously dark mix of goth, new wave, post-punk, industrial, darkwave, alternative, and haunting dance-floor favorites.

Proceeds benefit the Portsmouth Halloween Parade, helping keep one of the Seacoast’s most beloved, wonderfully weird Halloween traditions marching through the streets.

Embrace the darkness, dance for the dead, and party for the Parade!

Doors open at 7:30 pm
Tickets are $25 online or at the door

Rockingham Ballroom
$25
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rockingham Ballroom
(833) 277-6257
ward.james.p@gmail.com
https://www.rockinballroom.club/
Rockingham Ballroom
22 Ash Swamp Road
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
6036737683
alsaloky@aol.com
www.rockinballroom.club

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