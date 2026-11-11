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Custom hoodies sewn on site at REI Bedford, Dec. 11–12

Custom hoodies sewn on site at REI Bedford, Dec. 11–12

Custom Highlander Hoodie Event with Burgeon Outdoor
Friday, Dec. 11, 11-4, and Saturday, Dec. 12, 11-4
REI Bedford, 7 Market St., Suite 1, Bedford
Free to attend. Hoodies are retail price, $109.95.

Burgeon Outdoor, a New Hampshire apparel company that sews its clothing in Lincoln and Gorham, is bringing its sewing machines to REI Bedford for two days. Customers pick any color combination for the body, sleeves, hood and trim of a Highlander Hoodie, and Burgeon's sewers make it while they wait.

More information: https://bit.ly/4iDNHGQ

REI Bedford
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
REI Bedford
7 Market St.
Bedford, New Hampshire
https://bit.ly/4iDNHGQ

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