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Curator's Tour: Witness to War: Treasures from the American Revolution

Curator's Tour: Witness to War: Treasures from the American Revolution

Join Director of Museum Collections Jonathan Olly on a tour of the New Hampshire Historical Society’s newest exhibition, “Witness to War: Treasures from the American Revolution.” The exhibition features objects and documents that offer a glimpse of life during the turbulent years of the war and New Hampshire’s transition from colony to state in the new nation.

New Hampshire Historical Society
$10 for non-members
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
https://www.nhhistory.org/Visit/Programs-Events-Calendar

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