Curator's Tour: Witness to War: Treasures from the American Revolution
Curator's Tour: Witness to War: Treasures from the American Revolution
Join Director of Museum Collections Jonathan Olly on a tour of the New Hampshire Historical Society’s newest exhibition, “Witness to War: Treasures from the American Revolution.” The exhibition features objects and documents that offer a glimpse of life during the turbulent years of the war and New Hampshire’s transition from colony to state in the new nation.
New Hampshire Historical Society
$10 for non-members
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
New Hampshire Historical Society
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org
New Hampshire Historical Society
30 Park StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301
6032286688
info@nhhistory.org