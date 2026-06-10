The Crooked River Gathering is a bluegrass festival in Hiram, Maine, featuring camping, music, and homesteading/DIY skillshares and demonstrations.

Crooked River Gathering is a celebration of the community built around bluegrass and old-time music, farming, homesteading, and artisan creativity. The event takes place over four days and features live music, vendors, food trucks, craft beer, educational workshops, community meetups, and skillshares.