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Crooked River Gathering

Crooked River Gathering

The Crooked River Gathering is a bluegrass festival in Hiram, Maine, featuring camping, music, and homesteading/DIY skillshares and demonstrations.

Crooked River Gathering is a celebration of the community built around bluegrass and old-time music, farming, homesteading, and artisan creativity. The event takes place over four days and features live music, vendors, food trucks, craft beer, educational workshops, community meetups, and skillshares.

Crooked River Woodlands and Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds
Free-$170.00
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Atlantic Arts Alliance
2072566238
admin@ossipeevalley.com
https://ossipeevalley.com/participate/north-atlantic-arts-alliance/

Artist Group Info

https://crookedriverarts.org/lineup/
Crooked River Woodlands and Ossipee Valley Fairgrounds
291 So. Hiram Rd.
Hiram, Maine 04041
2072566238
admin@ossipeevalley.com
https://ossipeevalley.com/

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