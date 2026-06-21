"Counted Out" Free Community Film Screening & Director Q&A

Exeter for Educators at Phillips Exeter Academy invites the local community to a free screening of the acclaimed documentary Counted Out, followed by a live Zoom Q&A with director Vicki Abeles.

In an age driven by data, algorithms, and technology, mathematical literacy has become essential for civic participation, economic opportunity, and informed decision-making. Counted Out explores how mathematics influences nearly every aspect of modern life—from voting and political representation to economic mobility, technology, healthcare, and social justice—and examines the consequences when access to quantitative understanding is unevenly distributed.

Through compelling stories and expert perspectives, the film challenges viewers to rethink who gets counted, who gets left behind, and why mathematical thinking matters for a healthy democracy.

This special screening is presented in conjunction with the Exeter for Educators Anja S. Greer Conference on Mathematics and Technology at Phillips Exeter Academy.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is requested.

