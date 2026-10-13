© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Own a business? Expand your reach and grow your business by becoming an underwriter on NHPR.

Conway Karaoke Halloween Edition

Conway Karaoke Halloween Edition

Dress your spooky best as you take the mic to belt out your favorite haunted tunes! "Best dressed" wins a personal karaoke machine! Same great karaoke just a little more spooky! Hosted by Baseline Entertainment.

Majestic Cafe
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/the-majestic-cafe/
Majestic Cafe
36 Main St
Conway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org
https://www.conwaymajestic.com/the-majestic-cafe/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.