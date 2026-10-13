Conway Karaoke Halloween Edition
Conway Karaoke Halloween Edition
Dress your spooky best as you take the mic to belt out your favorite haunted tunes! "Best dressed" wins a personal karaoke machine! Same great karaoke just a little more spooky! Hosted by Baseline Entertainment.
Majestic Cafe
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Majestic Theatre
(603) 447-4737
boxoffice@mountaintopmusic.org
Majestic Cafe
36 Main StConway, New Hampshire 03818
603-447-4737
office@mountaintopmusic.org