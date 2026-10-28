The Annual Contoocook Artisans Holiday Craft Fair will be held Dec 4 – Dec 6, 2026 at the American Legion Post #81 in the E.R. Montgomery Event Center, located at 169 Bound Tree Road in Contoocook, NH. This juried fine arts and crafts fair features 30+ artisans with locally made items, including: Holiday décor & gifts, wooden toys, puzzles and other items, pottery & stoneware, mixed media art, baked goods, sweets & treats, maple sugar products, fresh wreaths, baskets, sewn & quilted items, knitted and crochet items, soap, herbal bath & body items, jewelry, handwoven scarves, leather items, tole and decorative painted items, specialty paper & books, photography, oilcloth cosmetic & tote bags, handmade ornaments and much more!

Dates & Times: Fri., Dec 4 from 10am-7pm, Sat., Dec 5 from 10am-5pm, Sun., Dec 6 from 10am-2pm. For more information, please email: ContoocookArtisansNH@Gmail.com

