Calling all shoppers! If you are looking for some great gift ideas, head on over to KJ today as the popular Concord Arts Market (CAM) will be in the Carriage House today, 11-4. CAM will feature local, independent artists, artisans, makers, and creatives, offering a wide variety of artwork and creative goods for purchase in every price range! concordartsmarket.org

Additionally, KJ’s 6x6 exhibition featuring hundreds of pieces for sale and the Artisan’s Nook featuring additional local creatives will be open for your shopping pleasure. And while at KJ, don’t forget to stop by the mansion and take a tour of the fully decorated first floor rooms.