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Concord Arts Market

Concord Arts Market

Calling all shoppers! If you are looking for some great gift ideas, head on over to KJ today as the popular Concord Arts Market (CAM) will be in the Carriage House today, 11-4. CAM will feature local, independent artists, artisans, makers, and creatives, offering a wide variety of artwork and creative goods for purchase in every price range! concordartsmarket.org

Additionally, KJ’s 6x6 exhibition featuring hundreds of pieces for sale and the Artisan’s Nook featuring additional local creatives will be open for your shopping pleasure. And while at KJ, don’t forget to stop by the mansion and take a tour of the fully decorated first floor rooms.

Kimball Jenkins
11:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Concord Arts Market
info@concordartsmarket.net
https://www.concordartsmarket.net/
Kimball Jenkins
266 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
6032253932
connect@kimballjenkins.com
www.kimballjenkins.com

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