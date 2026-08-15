CONCERT: Pergolesi's Stabat Mater

Upper Valley Baroque performs Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater

Dynamic Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti leads UVB’s world-class orchestra on period instruments, featuring soloists Chelsea Helm (soprano) and Cody Bowers (countertenor).

Giovanni Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater offers a profound meditation on grief, empathy, and love. This iconic work will be paired with dramatic opera excerpts by another master of the Italian Baroque vocal style – George Frideric Handel.

Also being performed: Fri Oct 16 (7pm) @ Marlboro and Sat Oct 17 (3pm) @ Chandler in Randolph