© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR’s Leadership Circle and help protect trustworthy journalism in New Hampshire.

CONCERT: Pergolesi's Stabat Mater

CONCERT: Pergolesi's Stabat Mater

Upper Valley Baroque performs Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater
Dynamic Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti leads UVB’s world-class orchestra on period instruments, featuring soloists Chelsea Helm (soprano) and Cody Bowers (countertenor).
Giovanni Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater offers a profound meditation on grief, empathy, and love. This iconic work will be paired with dramatic opera excerpts by another master of the Italian Baroque vocal style – George Frideric Handel.
Also being performed: Sat Oct 17 (3pm) @ Chandler in Randolph and Sun Oct 18 (3pm) @ Lebanon Opera House

Persons Auditorium, Campus at Marlboro Music
$25 and $35
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Baroque
203-240-1164
BaroqueUV@gmail.com
www.uppervalleybaroque.org

Artist Group Info

Filippo Ciabatti, Artistic Director
Persons Auditorium, Campus at Marlboro Music
2582 South Road
Marlboro, Vermont 05344

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.