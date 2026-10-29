Community Players Auditions for Agatha Christie's "A Murder is Announced"

The Community Players of Concord announces auditions on November 23 and 24, for its production of Agatha Christie’s A Murder is Announced. An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities,and a determined inspector grimly following the case's twists and turns. Fortunately, Miss Marple is on hand to reveal “whodunit”. The play is adapted for stage by Leslie Darbon and will be directed by Elizabeth Lent. It will be performed at the Concord City Auditorium on Feb. 12-14, 2027.

The show includes roles for 12, ranging from age 25 – 60+. Auditions will be held at the Community Player’s Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Road, Concord, NH on Monday and Tuesday, February 23 & 24 from 6:30-8:30. Auditioners are asked to register in advance by completing an on-line audition form prior to audition night. The audition form can be found at https://communityplayersofconcord.org/auditions.cpc/

along with audition requirements, character descriptions, audition sides and additional information. Questions may be directed to Elizabeth Lent at bettylent54@gmail.com or betty.lent@communityplayersofconcord.org.