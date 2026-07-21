Comedian Sarah Tollemache(Colbert, Cordon, Comedy Central) and More in Manchester NH

Sarah and a few other great comics will be joining us to fill our little room with huge laughs.

*please see notes at the bottom

Sarah Tollemache

Sarah is a stand-up comedian and writer.

​Tollemache has released two comedy specials: B*tt#hle Money(2024) & Voluptuous Boy(2021), with over 550,000 views total as of June 2026.

In 2017, Sarah appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Tollemache followed that up with another late-night appearance, this time on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Sarah has also appeared with husband, Joe List (host of Tuesdays With Stories) on Comedy Central’s Roast Battle, and podcasts like We Might Be Drunk with Mark Normad and Sam Morril and Stavvy's World with Stavros Halkias.

When she’s not touring comedy clubs around the country, Sarah can be seen regularly at The Comedy Cellar and New York Comedy Club in New York City.

Beyond performing stand-up, Sarah enjoys her time as a new mother to her baby boy with husband, Joe List.

Dan Doherty

Based out of Boston, Dan Doherty is an up and coming comic who has been performing all around New England, known for his sarcastic and conversational style. His favorite place to perform so far is Mohegan Sun Casino, where he can most efficiently convert his payment into chips.

Amanda Tobey

She's a Maine born New Hampshire Comedian with an eclectic collection of comedy. She shares experiences about midlife, queer dating, sweaters, mullets, pussy jokes, and a curious attraction to young men.

Ethan Cannon

Ethan is a Boston based comedian who performs stand-up nightly all around the Northeast at venues ranging from Laugh Boston, Don’t Tell Comedy, the Comedy Studio, Hideout Comedy, Comix Roadhouse, Empire Comedy Club, Off Cabot Comedy Club, and Improv Asylum. He recently performed in the Boston Comedy Festival and Vermont Comedy Festival, has opened for national headliners including Rocky Dale Davis and Cory Rodrigues, was a winner of Mohegan Sun's Last Comix Standing, and has amassed nearly 750 Shore Points in the Jersey Mike's mobile app (that's almost 5 free subs).

*Please be mindful that there are 2 shows in the same evening and buy the approriate ticket and attend the appropriate show. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. 16+ admitted with adult 21+. Do not speak to the performers on stage unless they speak to you. Please remain quiet for the entire performance. No video or audio recording during the show.