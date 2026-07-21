Comedian Daniel Simonsen(Adult Swim, Hulu) and more, Comedy in Manchester, NH

Norwegian native NYC comedian and actor takes takes the stage of our intimate comedy room.

4 SHOWS MAKE SURE TO BUY THE APPROPRIATE TICKET

*please see notes at the bottom

Originally from Norway, Daniel Simonsen is a Norwegian/Chilean actor, stand-up comedian, and writer. He can be seen in Stavros Halkias’s feature, Let’s Start A Cult on Hulu and Joe Pera's new Adult Swim series, My Two Cars. Daniel regularly opens for Louis CK and has also opened for Stavros Halkias, Bert Kreischer, Ari Shaffir, and performed at Dave Chappelle’s YS Firehouse multiple times. He made his US late-night debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He has since appeared on CC Stand-Up Featuring, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Stavvy’s World, and recurred on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar. Daniel’s Colbert performance was reviewed by Vulture. He was named NY's Funniest at the New York Comedy Festival and performs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival regularly. He won UK’s So You Think You’re Funny award and went on to win the Best Newcomer award after that.While in the UK, Daniel had a recurring role on Vic and Bob’s BBC sitcom, House of Fools and ITV’s Timewasters. He created and wrote his own digital series for ALL4 called, Daniel directed by Andrew Gaynord (People of the Earth, Netflix Presents: The Characters, Detroiters, etc.) that starred him, Natasia Demetriou, and Brett Goldstein. He also appeared on Russell Howard’s Good News. He is a Comedy Cellar regular and tours internationally.*Please be mindful that there are 2 shows in the same evening and buy the approriate ticket and attend the appropriate show. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. 16+ admitted with adult 21+. Do not speak to the performers on stage unless they speak to you. Please remain quiet for the entire performance. No video or audio recording during the show.

Ben Chadwick is a regular in comedy rooms throughout the Northeast, bringing his sharp, irreverent wit and “optimistically cynical” perspective to every set. He’s performed with a number of major acts including Joe List, Big Jay Oakerson and Ari Shaffir.

Host: Katy Coughlin

Katy Coughlin is a stand up comedian from Lowell MA where she still lives and produces comedy shows at Warp and Weft. Despite her sunny disposition, she is a crass, Irish woman whose observations about dating and relationships are sure to make you laugh.

*Please be mindful that there are 2 shows in the same evening and buy the approriate ticket and attend the appropriate show. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. 16+ admitted with adult 21+. Do not speak to the performers on stage unless they speak to you. Please remain quiet for the entire performance. No video or audio recording during the show.