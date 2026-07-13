"Come From Away" Auditions

Auditions for "Come From Away" will be held at the Community Players of Concord Studio, 435 Josiah Bartlett Rd. Concord, on Sunday, August 9, beginning at 5:00 pm and again on Monday, August 10, beginning at 6:00 pm. The audition registration form is at https://communityplayersofconcord.org/auditions-none-mainstage. Links to character descriptions, audition sides and songs, an audition dance video and rehearsal and conflicts information can be found on this form.

This critically acclaimed musical is based on the true story of how the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland welcomed nearly 7,000 airline passengers after their flights were diverted there during the September 11 attacks. The show is an uplifting reminder of humanity’s ability to come together, no matter the circumstances. The show will be directed by Betsey Cox-Buteau (The Addams Family) and will be performed November 20-22, 2026 at the Concord City Auditorium.

An Audition Information Night will be held on Monday, August 3 at 6:00pm at the Community Players Studio. This will be an ideal opportunity to learn more about the show and the audition process, meet the creative team, register for auditions and learn the audition dance.

