Colonial Games
Colonial Games
Need to get away from the Old Home Day Parade crowd? Are the booths at the Rec Fields just a bit too much? Do you want to play some games that you could have played 250 years ago? Join us on the Children's Patio for a selection of colonial period games on Old Home Day!
Maxfield Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org