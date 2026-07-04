© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Colonial Games

Colonial Games

Need to get away from the Old Home Day Parade crowd? Are the booths at the Rec Fields just a bit too much? Do you want to play some games that you could have played 250 years ago? Join us on the Children's Patio for a selection of colonial period games on Old Home Day!

Maxfield Public Library
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://www.maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://maxfieldlibrary.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.