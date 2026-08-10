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Coiling with Pine Needles: Make a Wall Hanging at Fiddleheads Gallery

Coiling with Pine Needles: Make a Wall Hanging at Fiddleheads Gallery

Try pine-needle coiling to make a small wall hanging. We’ll use glycerin-treated long-leaf pine needles (soft, flexible). Choose from several bases; I’ll demo stitches, and you may add beads or wrapped sections. Fee: $50 members/$60 non-members; includes materials for one piece. Ages 16+. Register online and pay Marsha at the workshop. Questions/info: marsha3072@gmail.com (include name, contact, class date).

Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association,
$50 DVAA members; $60 nonmembers
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deerfield Valley Art Association
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

Artist Group Info

Marsha Leavitt
marsha3072@gmail.com
http://www.mlbasketdesigns.com/
Fiddleheads Gallery, Deerfield Valley Art Association,
One Brattleboro Road
Bernardston, Massachusetts 01337
margedvaa@gmail.com
https://www.deerfieldvalleyart.org/

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