Clay Stories NHPG Biennial 2026

Discover original pieces from some of Granite State's most talented ceramic artists at the New Hampshire Potters Guild Biennial Show and Ceramic Arts Sale.

Come Browse and shop fine clay arts at this once every two years special event beginning November 14 through December 19 at the Mosaic Art Collective, 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester.

The Gallery Hours are

Thursdays & Fridays 4-8pm

Saturdays & Sundays 10am-2pm

For more information visit NHPOTTERSGUILD.ORG