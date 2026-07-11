© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win $10,000 cash and more by purchasing a Holiday Raffle ticket today! All ticket purchases support NHPR's fearless, factual news coverage.

Clay Stories NHPG Biennial 2026

Clay Stories NHPG Biennial 2026

Discover original pieces from some of Granite State's most talented ceramic artists at the New Hampshire Potters Guild Biennial Show and Ceramic Arts Sale.

Come Browse and shop fine clay arts at this once every two years special event beginning November 14 through December 19 at the Mosaic Art Collective, 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester.

The Gallery Hours are
Thursdays & Fridays 4-8pm
Saturdays & Sundays 10am-2pm

For more information visit NHPOTTERSGUILD.ORG

Mosaic Art Collective
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

NH Potters Guild
littlefootclay@gmail.com
Mosaic Art Collective
66 Hanover Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
603-703-4998
vicechairnh@pottersguild.org
nhpottersguild.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.