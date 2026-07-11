Clay Stories NHPG Biennial 2026
Clay Stories NHPG Biennial 2026
Discover original pieces from some of Granite State's most talented ceramic artists at the New Hampshire Potters Guild Biennial Show and Ceramic Arts Sale.
Come Browse and shop fine clay arts at this once every two years special event beginning November 14 through December 19 at the Mosaic Art Collective, 66 Hanover Street, Suite 201, Manchester.
The Gallery Hours are
Thursdays & Fridays 4-8pm
Saturdays & Sundays 10am-2pm
For more information visit NHPOTTERSGUILD.ORG
Mosaic Art Collective
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
NH Potters Guild
littlefootclay@gmail.com
Mosaic Art Collective
66 Hanover StreetManchester, New Hampshire 03101
603-703-4998
vicechairnh@pottersguild.org