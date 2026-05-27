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Classicopia....

Classicopia....

Join us for a very exciting program of music for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano, a wonderful combination of instruments. Antonello DiMatteo, the principal clarinet of the Philadelphia Ballet, makes his Classicopia debut along with violinist Irina Rostomashvilli from the Republic of Georgia, who returns for the second time to perform with Artistic Director/pianist Daniel Weiser. They will perform works by Paul Schoenfield, Peter Schickele (aka PDQ Bach), Dmitri Shostakovich, Waldemar von Baussnern, plus a very fun Klezmer Wedding by Srul Irving Glick. You will love this program!

Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall
$20.00
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Court Street Arts
6039895500
info@alumnihall.org
Www.courtstreetarts.org

Artist Group Info

Daniel Weisner
classicopiadan@gmail.com
Classicopia.org
Court Street Arts at Alumni Hall
75 Court St
Haverhill, New Hampshire 03765
6039895500
info@alumnihall.org
Http://courtstreetarts.org

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