Christmas Fair
Christmas Fair
Annual Christmas Fair at Community Church of Durham, United Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, 9:00 – 2:00. You will find holiday baked goods, Christmas decorations, jewelry, crafts, puzzles and homemade frozen soups and stews, as well as an on-line silent auction. Relax and make a craft, or eat in the Christmas Café. Then visit the other downtown Durham churches. All are welcome!
Community Church of Durham, UCC
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Community Church of Durham, UCC
(603)868-1230
office@ccdurham.org
Community Church of Durham, UCC
17 Main StreetDurham, New Hampshire 03824
(603)868-1230
office@ccdurham.org