Annual Christmas Fair at Community Church of Durham, United Church of Christ on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, 9:00 – 2:00. You will find holiday baked goods, Christmas decorations, jewelry, crafts, puzzles and homemade frozen soups and stews, as well as an on-line silent auction. Relax and make a craft, or eat in the Christmas Café. Then visit the other downtown Durham churches. All are welcome!