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Choral Concert featuring Sol y Canto

Choral Concert featuring Sol y Canto

Upper Valley choruses come together for a performance with special guests Sol y Canto. Our resident choral ensembles, the UVMC Children’s Chorus and Community Chorus at UVMC, are joined by Lebanon-based Harmony Night. Each ensemble will perform an original song composed and arranged by Sol y Canto, as well as repertoire from their fall concerts. Details TBA.

Sol y Canto is the award winning Pan-Latin ensemble led by Puerto Rican/Argentine singer and percussionist Rosi Amador and New Mexican guitarist, singer and composer Brian Amador. Featuring Rosi’s crystalline voice and Brian’s lush Spanish guitar and inventive compositions, Sol y Canto is known for making their music accessible to Spanish- and non-Spanish speaking audiences of all ages. In this concert, Rosi and Brian will be joined by Queralt Giralt on cello/vocals. Since 1994, Sol y Canto has brought audiences to their feet from the Kennedy Center to the California World Music Festival, Boston’s Symphony Hall, Puerto Rico’s Museo de Arte and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, as well as countless club shows and house concerts. The Boston Globe hails them as “sublime ambassadors of the Pan-Latin tradition”.

This residency is supported in part by the Couch Family Foundation, and in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the six New England state arts agencies.

Lebanon Opera House
$0-$17
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Valley Music Center
603-448-1642
info@uvmusic.org
https://uvmusic.org/

Artist Group Info

Sol y Canto
solycanto.com
Lebanon Opera House
51 W. Park St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
603-448-0400
boxoffice@lebanonoperahouse.org
https://lebanonoperahouse.org/

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