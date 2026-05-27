Chillable Reds and Seasonal Whites Wine Class @ Wine on Main (Night 1)

Two dates to choose from so you can choose the evening that works best for you. This is for Wednesday June 10th, 6:30-8pm.

Summer is a fabulous season for wine! Patios are open and it's time for porch weather. I don't know about you, but my palate changes. I start craving crunchy whites, refreshing roses, and reds that pair well with food from the grill. It seems like for the past couple of weeks, I've noticed new trends in wine for summer though!

One thing I can't escape (and I don't want to) are chillable reds. From old world producers to up and comers in California, winemakers are crafting special bottles that can be served fully cold or with a slight chill- perfect for the warm months ahead.

There are also so many delicious and fun whites coming out! Think mouth-watering acidity, refreshing fruit flavors, and new aromatic white grapes.

This class is all about these unique and tasty seasonal finds, where to find them, and how they are made.

$35pp included 6 wines, light snacks, and fun education.