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Chaparelle | River House Restaurant Concert Series

Chaparelle | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Chaparelle is coming to the waterfront!

Picture this: a warm June evening, the Piscataqua River behind you, and the gorgeous alt-country harmonies of Chaparelle filling Prescott Park. Zella Day and Jesse Woods weave classic country soul with a fresh, modern edge that you have to hear live, and we're bringing them right to your backyard.
CHAPARELLE in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH
📅 Monday, June 22 at 7PM
🫶 Recommended Donation

No reservations required to attend — but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!

Prescott Park Arts Festival
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Artist Group Info

Chaparelle
Prescott Park Arts Festival
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://www.prescottpark.org/?gad_source=1&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwgdayBhBQEiwAXhMxthHQ1JsOSJDt3Q7MbyogIR2wnWTAfPUVN8O_PLlLg_i4YjuoHMr7ohoCv4UQAvD_BwE

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