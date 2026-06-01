Chaparelle | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨ Chaparelle is coming to the waterfront!

Picture this: a warm June evening, the Piscataqua River behind you, and the gorgeous alt-country harmonies of Chaparelle filling Prescott Park. Zella Day and Jesse Woods weave classic country soul with a fresh, modern edge that you have to hear live, and we're bringing them right to your backyard.

CHAPARELLE in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH

📅 Monday, June 22 at 7PM

🫶 Recommended Donation

No reservations required to attend — but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!