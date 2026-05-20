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Ceramic as Canvas Workshop: Painting + Decoration w/ artist Jihye Han

Ceramic as Canvas Workshop: Painting + Decoration w/ artist Jihye Han

This hands-on workshop led by exhibiting artist Jihye Han introduces drawing and painting on ceramic in a fun and approachable way. Through short demonstrations, guided exercises, and creative prompts, participants explore line, pattern, imagery, and color while learning fundamental ceramic surface techniques.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own stories, voices, and inspirations into the process, using the ceramic surface as a canvas for personal expression. The workshop emphasizes experimentation, play, and confidence-building, and each participant will create a finished, hand-decorated ceramic piece to be fired and returned for everyday use.

What to bring:
Printed inspiration images. Participants may also use their cell phones to look up inspirational images while painting during the workshop.

3S Artspace
$165
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

3S Artspace
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org
3S Artspace
319 Vaughan Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
(603) 766-3330
info@3sarts.org
http://www.3sarts.org

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