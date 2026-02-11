Central NH Storytelling Guild's Tellabration! 2026
Central NH Storytelling Guild's Tellabration! 2026
Stories for adults & Teens
Free to all, refreshments provided
Donations of cash & cans accepted for The Friendly Kitchen (Concord, NH)
Tellabration!TM is a trademarked program of the National Storytelling Network.
Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Center Community Room
Free
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Central NH Storytelling Guild
Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Center Community Room
26 Commercial StreetConcord, New Hampshire 03301