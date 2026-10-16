Celtic Spooky Stories with David Brody

Wednesday, October 21 from 6-8pm

New England Tap House Grill, 1292 Hooksett Road, Hooksett, NH

Templars, Witches, Snakes and Black Magic

As Halloween approaches, join NHSCOT to explore the darker, esoteric side of Templar history and ritual with historian David S. Brody.

- Explore what the Knights Templar have in common with those later accused of witchcraft.

- Discover the surprising connections between their trials and the fears that would fuel Europe’s infamous witch hunts.

- Learn about the Templars’ secret rituals, mysterious symbols, and enduring legends of magic and the supernatural, and discover why their story remains so captivating centuries later.

- Attendees also have the opportunity to choose from a selection of autographed books by David Brody.

Tickets are $15 per person. Must be 21+ to attend.

Make a night of it and purchase dinner and drinks at the Tap House!

Space is limited, buy your tickets and join us for an evening of haunted Celtic storytelling.