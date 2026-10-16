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Celtic Spooky Stories with David Brody

Celtic Spooky Stories with David Brody

Celtic Spooky Stories with David Brody
Wednesday, October 21 from 6-8pm
New England Tap House Grill, 1292 Hooksett Road, Hooksett, NH

Templars, Witches, Snakes and Black Magic

As Halloween approaches, join NHSCOT to explore the darker, esoteric side of Templar history and ritual with historian David S. Brody.

- Explore what the Knights Templar have in common with those later accused of witchcraft.
- Discover the surprising connections between their trials and the fears that would fuel Europe’s infamous witch hunts.
- Learn about the Templars’ secret rituals, mysterious symbols, and enduring legends of magic and the supernatural, and discover why their story remains so captivating centuries later.
- Attendees also have the opportunity to choose from a selection of autographed books by David Brody.

Tickets are $15 per person. Must be 21+ to attend.

Make a night of it and purchase dinner and drinks at the Tap House!

Space is limited, buy your tickets and join us for an evening of haunted Celtic storytelling.

New England's Tap House Grille
$15
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NHScot
603-229-1975
info@nhscot.org
https://nhscot.org/buy-tickets/
New England's Tap House Grille
1292 Hooksett Rd.
Hooksett, New Hampshire 03106
https://www.taphousenh.com

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